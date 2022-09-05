Search

05 Sept 2022

Hull head coach Brett Hodgson leaves club by mutual consent

Hull head coach Brett Hodgson leaves club by mutual consent

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Sept 2022 4:15 PM

Hull FC have begun the search for a new head coach following the sudden departure of Brett Hodgson.

The 44-year-old Australian, who had just completed his second season with the Super League side, has left by mutual consent, the club announced.

Under Hodgson, who joined the Black and Whites from Wests Tigers ahead of the 2021 season, they finished a disappointing eighth in his first year and Saturday’s humiliating 36-4 derby defeat by injury-hit Hull KR condemned them to a ninth-place finish in 2022.

Hull chairman Adam Pearson said: “On behalf of the board, staff and supporters of Hull FC, I would like to thank Brett for the commitment and dignity he has demonstrated during his two years with the club.

“Brett joined us during a period of transition and the disruption caused by Covid-19, as well as facing further challenges presented by injuries and suspensions.

“The process of appointing a new head coach is underway, with a focused shortlist to identify right person to get the best out of our senior squad, but also someone who will continue to embrace our long-term strategy from grassroots to first team.

“We are encouraged by the progress of our academy and Centre of Excellence programme, plus the investment in a new multi-million pound training centre – but we recognise that delivering a competitive team on a consistent basis at first-team level is crucial to underpinning everything at the club.

“We are confident of making a prompt appointment following the recruitment process and remain focused on improving performance at first-team level to meet the expectation of our supporters and stakeholders.

“I would like to thank all of our members, supporters and corporate partners for their continued unwavering support.”

Hodgson enjoyed a stellar playing career as a full-back with Parramatta and Wests Tigers, with whom he won the 2005 NRL premiership.

He played in Super League for Huddersfield, where he won the 2009 Man of Steel Award, and Warrington, with whom he won both the Challenge Cup and the Lance Todd Trophy.

Hull have also announced the departure of Hodgson’s assistant and long-serving head of performance Paul Hatton and say a new head coach will be appointed “in the near future” to ensure he has a full pre-season to prepare the squad for 2023.

Former England and Great Britain coach Tony Smith, who is out of work after losing his job at Hull KR in July, is already among those being linked with the vacancy.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media