Dramatic day in Limerick's District League Premier Division

Premier League Games:

Fairview Rgs 6 Charleville 0

Fairview Rgs maintained their 100% record on Sunday when they eased to victory over Charleville. The result puts the Blues three points clear at the top of the table with the break for National and Provincial cup competition coming up over the next couple of weeks. Fairview led 2-0 at the break but piled on the misery after the break. Shane Duggan, Conor McCormack, AJ O'Connor, Darragh Rainsford, Conor Coughlan and Conor Ellis all found the target.

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Savage; Wayne Colbert; Scott Kirwin; Jason Cross; Jake Dillon; Steven Bradley; Shane Duggan; AJ O'Connor; Conor Coughlan; Conor Ellis; Darragh Rainsford, Subs: Conor McCormack; John Mullane; Ben O'Shaughnessy; Shane O'Brien.

Charleville: Jason O'Hara; Eoin O'Connor; Kieran O'Donoghue; Gavin Mullins; James Horgan; Joe Kavanagh; Aaron Smith; Cian McNamara; Tommy O'Neill; Shane Dillon; Luke Doyle, Subs: Aaron O'Connor; Chris Kenny; Gary Ward; Tikondwe Komdowe; Darren Butler.



Mungret Reg 0 Aisling Annacotty 3

Aisling gathered all three points when they visited Mungret Regional on Sunday.

Despite having the bulk of the first half possession, Aisling found the Mungret defence, in which Conor Myers excelled, a mean outfit.

Ironically it was a defensive error that allowed the first effort on target to break the deadlock just before the half time when former Mungret favourite Kian Barry’s inswinging corner travelled all the way to the net.

Mungret put up a fine showing in the second half but just lacked the killer punch.

They paid the price when Irish International Chris Smith headed in a second for the visitors and before the end Mike Curran scored the goal of the game following a great run and finish.

Mungret Reg: James Roche; Mark Patterson; Gary Kelly; Eoghan Ryan; Conor Myers; Dylan Frawley; David Conway; Josh O'Rahilly; Pat Aherne; Kieran Long; Eoin Kelly. Subs: Sean O'Sullivan; James White.

Aisling Annacotty: Brian O'Connor; Shane Tracey; Alan Murphy; Richkov Boevi; Chris Smith; Kian Barry; Tony Whitehead; Adam Foley; Liam Quinn; Shane Clarke; Shane Stack, Subs: Mike Curran; Jack Ryan; Theo Joyce; Sean Ezekannagha; Eoin Madigan.



Regional Utd 4 Janesboro 1

Like Aisling, Regional bounced back from a poor result to move nicely in behind the leaders following a 4-1 win over Janesboro.

Karl Turner fired ‘Boro into an early lead to rock the home side but a good response saw the game flip Regionals’ way by half time.

Ruairi Casserley scored twice for the winners while Eoin Duff and Pat McDonagh completed the tally.

Regional Utd: Rob Shier; Connor Finn; Andrew Cowpar; Rhys Foley; Luke Ryan; Ross Fitzgerald; Pat McDonagh; Brian O'Connor; Eoin Duff; Ruairi Casserley; Felipe Mostowy, Subs: Joe Lavan; Shane Carmody; Ewan O'Brien; Graham Burke; Hugo O’hAnluain.

Janesboro: Finn Clancy; Dean McNamara; Adrian Healy; Glen Kelly; Jack Horan; Philip Naughton; Eoghan Burke; Bradley McNamara; Cillian O'Shea; Hamza Selman Celik; Karl Turner, Subs: Chris Quinn; Cian O'Grady.



Ballynanty Rovers 1 Nenagh AFC 1

Ballynanty Rvs lost ground on the leaders when they dropped two points at home to Nenagh.

That said, the home side were glad to eke something from the game as they trailed Nenagh thanks to a Matt Spain goal, going into the last minute of play.

Substitute Eddie Byrnes’ last gasp equaliser was a heartbreak for a well organised Nenagh XI who looked like they had done enough to hold on for a deserved win.

Ballynanty Rvs; Stephen McNamara, Liam Byrnes, Darragh Hughes, Aaron Power, Josh Adams, Aidan Hurley, Cian Fitzgerald, Thomas Byrnes, Gbadebo Habideen, James Fitzgerald, Adrian Power, Subs; Conor Keane, Seamus Moloney, David Donnan, Eddie Byrnes, Dylan Higgins Kelly.

Nenagh AFC; Eoghan Tinkler, Bryan McGee, Saeed Ryan, Mark McKenna, Eamon White, Colm Hayden, Alan Sheehan., Dylan Morrison, Matt Spain, Adam Ryan, Matt O'Gorman, Subs, Aidan White, Eoin Coffey, Kieran Barr.



Munster Junior Cup:

Pike Rovers 3 Caherconlish 1

The Munster Junior Cup kicked off on Sunday with Pike Rovers travelling to Division 1B side Caherconlish.

The Premier side did not get an easy ride and had to battle to see off a dogged home side.

Danny O'Neill put the Hoops on their way from the penalty spot but Aaron Power stunned the visitors when he levelled the tie.

Pike regained the advantage through Aaron Murphy and Kevin Barry scored a crucial third to seal the win.

Caherconlish: Josh Moloney, John O'Byrne, Ger Bourke, Dean Power, Dave Corbett, Darragh O'Byrne, Andrew Kennedy, Robert Brock, Aaron Power, Eric Carr, Dara Prendergast, Subs; William Hourigan, Conor Martin, Damien Ryan, Jack Enright, Mark Casey.

Pike Rovers: Sean Moroney; Danny O'Neill; Eddie O'Donovan; Nathan O'Callaghan; Colin Daly; Eoin Hanrahan; Derek Daly; John Connery; Colm Walsh O'Loughlin; Steve McGann; Aaron Murphy, Subs: Robbie Williams; Kyle Duhig; Mikey Conlon; Kevin Barry.



