Rosaire Longelo a doubt as Accrington take on Ipswich

Rosaire Longelo is the only fresh injury doubt for Accrington ahead of their clash with Ipswich.

The defender has a hamstring injury and will be assessed before the Sky Bet League One match on Saturday.

Stanley brought in defender Bailey Sloane from non-league side Clitheroe for an undisclosed fee on transfer deadline day and it remains to be seen if the 19-year-old makes the squad this weekend.

Touray Sisay is continuing his recovery from a calf injury while Michael Nottingham and Jay Rich-Baghuelou remain out.

Ipswich forward Sone Aluko is expected to be out for several months after picking up an injury against Northampton on Tuesday.

Aluko went off with knee and hamstring issues after 42 minutes of the Papa Johns Trophy game at Portman Road.

Dom Ball and Richard Keogh made their Ipswich debuts against the Cobblers in midweek and will be looking to retain their place this weekend.

The Tractor Boys could also include midfielder Panutche Camara and striker Gassan Ahadme in their squad after the pair arrived on transfer deadline day.