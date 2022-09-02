Search

02 Sept 2022

Morgan Feeney and Ryan Edmondson keep places in Carlisle squad to face Rochdale

Carlisle manager Paul Simpson is expecting both Ryan Edmondson and Morgan Feeney to be involved in the Sky Bet League Two game at home to Rochdale.

Both players featured against Manchester United’s Under-21 side in the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek and have shown no ill-effects from recent injury absences.

Paul Huntington, Owen Moxon and Jack Ellis are also expected to be available after taking part in training on Thursday.

However, Carlisle are still without Tobi Sho-Silva, Joel Senior, Ben Barclay, Josh Dixon and Brennan Dickenson due to longer-term injuries.

Scott Quigley could make his debut for Rochdale following the forward’s move from Stockport on a season-long loan deal.

Newly-appointed manager Jim Bentley will also take charge of his first league game after a penalty shoot-out defeat by Accrington in the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek.

Jim McNulty had been in interim charge for last week’s league draw with Crawley prior to Bentley’s appointment before the veteran defender started against Accrington.

Richard O’Donnell is expected to return in goal as Bentley considers other changes to his starting line-up.

