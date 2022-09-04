Castletroy Golf Club to host prestigious scratch cup

CASTLETROY Golf Club has announced details of the 2022 Senior Scratch Cup, sponsored by Trade Electric Group. The competition takes place on Saturday week September 10.

First competed for in 1948, the Castletroy trophy is one of the oldest and most prestigious scratch cups in the country and attracts the cream of Munster golf and many of Ireland's best amateur golfers each year.

The course, currently ranked in the top 100 in Ireland and measuring almost 7,000 yards off the back tees, consistently offers a stiff challenge to any player on the senior scratch cup circuit.

The 2021 winner was, Irish International, Rob Moran (Castle GC). The previous winner, prior to Covid in 2019, was James Sugrue who went on to win the South of Ireland Championship and the British Amateur Championship the same year.

Other former winners include Gary O’Flaherty, Pat Murray and Eddie McCormack not to mention the illustrious names of JB Carr, Liam Higgins, Eddie Power, Vincent Nevin and Des Smyth.

Local golfers such as Eamon Haugh, Michael O’Kelly, John Kavanagh, Peter Sheehan and Jason Tobin have also lifted the prestigious trophy.

Entries are invited to Castletroy Golf Club at (061) 335 753 or golf@castletroygolfclub.ie. The handicap limit is a handicap index of 2.4 and confined to the lowest 72 entrants. Gunshot starts at 9am and 2.30pm on the day.

The entry fee of €35 includes lunch. Closing date for entries is 5pm sharp on Thursday, September 8.