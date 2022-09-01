Denmark international Oliver Abildgaard closing in on Celtic move

Celtic are set to strengthen further ahead of Saturday’s visit of Rangers amid a quiet end to the transfer window at Ibrox.

The Scottish champions are expected to announce a deal for Rubin Kazan’s Denmark international Oliver Abildgaard ahead of the deadline.

The powerful 24-year-old midfielder will be reunited with former Kazan team-mates Carl Starfelt and Sead Haksabanovic, who made an impressive late debut in Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Ross County.

Winger Mikey Johnston is set to move out on loan with Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes his anticipated destination.

Midfielder Liam Shaw moved to Morecambe on a season-long loan but there was no news on the future of fellow fringe player James McCarthy as the clocked ticked towards midnight.

Rangers Giovanni van Bronckhorst stated earlier in the week that he was “relaxed” about his squad ahead of deadline day.

Nice appeared to be closing in on a deal for Glen Kamara after creating a template for his player profile on their website but the trail went cold. Reports in Belgium claimed Rangers had lined up Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin as a potential replacement. Ibrox midfielder Stephen Kelly was expected to depart for Livingston before the deadline.

David Bates was the subject of the first transfer involving a cinch Premiership club on a slow start to deadline day in Scotland’s top flight.

The former Rangers player’s permanent move to Belgian side Mechelen from Aberdeen was announced in the early evening. The 25-year-old made 35 appearances for the Dons after arriving from Hamburg just over a year ago.

Another player leaving Pittodrie is 22-year-old winger Connor McLennan, who has joined St Johnstone on a season-long loan.

Out-of-favour Dons striker Christian Ramirez appeared to delete his Twitter account after expressing frustration over his situation after manager Jim Goodwin ruled out any move to Hearts following reports of the Edinburgh club’s interest in the American striker.

The Jambos instead signed 24-year-old Wigan striker Stephen Humphrys on a season-long loan deal while their search for a defender will continue in the free-agent market.

Goodwin, who ruled out a move for Burton striker Louis Moult, had made enquiries about two players in mid-August.

“But if those two particular players don’t become available, then there isn’t really anything else out there at the moment that either excites us or improves us,” he said.

Finland international defender Juhani Ojala left Motherwell by mutual consent after failing to get a first-team game this season while another centre-back, 21-year-old David Devine, was loaned to Alloa.

Hibernian were trying to finalise deals for Swindon forward Harry McKirdy and Manchester United defender Will Fish.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is happy with his squad after signing striker Doidge on loan from Hibernian while Dundee United, St Mirren and Ross County are unlikely to add to their squads.

Meanwhile, Scotland defender Jack Hendry secured a loan move to Serie A side Cremonese from Club Brugge.