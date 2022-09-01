Korey Smith missing for Derby’s game with Plymouth

Derby will be without midfielder Korey Smith for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One visit of Plymouth.
The midfielder has suffered a minor toe injury which should only see him sidelined for a matter of days.
Curtis Davies (thigh) is working his way back to fitness but the game also comes too soon for the experienced defender.
Fellow centre-back James Chester is unlikely to feature as he steps up his return from an Achilles issue.
A number of Plymouth players have been struggling with a sickness bug over the past week.
It ruled forward Luke Jephcott out of the Papa John’s Trophy penalty shoot-out win over Bristol Rovers on Tuesday but he could be back at Pride Park.
Striker Sam Cosgrove is in contention for his debut having joined on loan from Birmingham on deadline day.
Fellow new recruit Mickel Miller is still missing after suffering a thigh injury on the eve of the new season.
