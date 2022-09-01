Brilliant victory signals Serena Williams not ready for retirement

Serena Williams showed she is not ready to wave goodbye to tennis just yet with a brilliant victory over second seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the US Open.
It was also a good day for the British men, with Jack Draper achieving the biggest result of his career so far by upsetting sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime while Andy Murray made the third round for the first time since 2016 with victory over Emilio Nava.
Harriet Dart was beaten by Dalma Galfi to end British interest in the women’s singles but there were victories for defending men’s champion Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios.
Women: Anett Kontaveit (2), Maria Sakkari (3), Leylah Fernandez (14), Beatriz Haddad Maia (15), Barbora Krejcikova (23)
Men: Felix Auger-Aliassime (6), Botic Van De Zandschulp (21)
Both have favourable draws – seventh seed Norrie takes on Portugal’s Joao Sousa while Evans meets James Duckworth of Australia.
Iga Swiatek meets former champion Sloane Stephens first up on Arthur Ashe while the night session sees Serena and Venus Williams contest their opening doubles match before Rafael Nadal takes on Fabio Fognini.
‘Superhero’ Robbie Power-O'Meara will be dearly missed by his family and friends, and others have benefited from the family's kindness
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.