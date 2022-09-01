Brilliant victory signals Serena Williams not ready for retirement

Serena Williams showed she is not ready to wave goodbye to tennis just yet with a brilliant victory over second seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the US Open.

It was also a good day for the British men, with Jack Draper achieving the biggest result of his career so far by upsetting sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime while Andy Murray made the third round for the first time since 2016 with victory over Emilio Nava.

Harriet Dart was beaten by Dalma Galfi to end British interest in the women’s singles but there were victories for defending men’s champion Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios.

Picture of the day

Tweet of the day

It was a privilege to watch greatness. Congrats @serenawilliams — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 1, 2022

Shot of the day

From the back corner! 🇺🇸 Emilio Nava takes the first set over Andy Murray inside Ashe 7-5. pic.twitter.com/qcs43KUwAN — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2022

Rough break

In my match yesterday I sustained a fall and subsequently fractured my left wrist. Extremely unfortunate and needless to say am pulling out of the tournament. See y’all in 2023. — John Isner (@JohnIsner) August 31, 2022

Title defence up and running

Fallen seeds

Women: Anett Kontaveit (2), Maria Sakkari (3), Leylah Fernandez (14), Beatriz Haddad Maia (15), Barbora Krejcikova (23)

Men: Felix Auger-Aliassime (6), Botic Van De Zandschulp (21)

Who’s up next?

Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans will try to join Murray and Draper in the third round on Thursday.

Both have favourable draws – seventh seed Norrie takes on Portugal’s Joao Sousa while Evans meets James Duckworth of Australia.

Iga Swiatek meets former champion Sloane Stephens first up on Arthur Ashe while the night session sees Serena and Venus Williams contest their opening doubles match before Rafael Nadal takes on Fabio Fognini.