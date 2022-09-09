Search

09 Sept 2022

Limerick wheelchair user in appeal to help him get back golfing

Limerick paragolfer

Tony Brouder

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

09 Sept 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK wheelchair user Tony Brouder has launched a fund-raising drive to help purchase a paramotion - a golf machine for wheelchair users.

The Newcastle West man is almost 15 years in a wheelchair and says that golf fulfills his weekly exercise and social life.

"I am a paraplegic which means I am a fulltime wheelchair user. I became a paraplegic in 2008 following an operation so as you can imagine my whole life was turned upside down," recalled Bouder.

"I had to learn to live in a completely different way. I started looking at other ways to exercise and socialise, and golf seemed the perfect answer, so I started researching disabled golf and the paragolfer golf machine (which is now called a paramotion) was perfect for me. The only stumbling block was the price which as with all disabled equipment is very expensive but a local businessman came to my aid and arranged the finance anonymously for me. As with everything it has a life span and unfortunately it has come to its end," he outlined.

Brouder has identified an ex-demo model that has come up for sale but at a cost of €22,000.

"If you are a golfer yourself you can imagine what it would be like if you woke up one day and realised that you couldn't go out for a game again. That is what it is like for me at the minute only it is more than that for me - what people don't realise is that it is not just a machine for me to go out for a game of golf, it is the only way that I get out to socialise with other people now apart from family members as the only place I go is out to the golf club on a Thursday and a Sunday. I haven't been able to go golfing for the past month, and I know this might not sound very long to most people, but I haven't had any face-to-face conversations with anyone since I was last at the golf course apart from family members," said Brouder.

"The exercise side is also essential for upper body movement and for putting me in the standing position so I can get better blood flow to my legs which is very important for paraplegics. I also use it for doing jobs around the house such as strimming the grass, washing the windows or power washing."

Brouder has set up a GoFundMe page to try help off-set the cost of the paramotion. Further information and donations can be made here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media