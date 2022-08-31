Barnsley sign Norwich winger Josh Martin on season-long loan

Barnsley have signed winger Josh Martin on a season-long loan from Championship side Norwich with an option to buy.
The 20-year-old attacker, who spend time on loan at MK Dons and Doncaster last season, featured 25 times in League One and scored four goals in that time.
The former Arsenal youth player told Barnsley’s website: “I’m a hardworking player.
“I like to think I have a strong work ethic and I want to express myself with the ball, to try and help push the club forward this season.”
Barnsley CEO Khaled El-Ahmad added: “We are happy to be able to add Josh to our ranks and he bolsters our options in the attacking positions.”
