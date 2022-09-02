Busy weekend of action in round two of the Limerick camogie championships

THERE is round two action in the Neville Jewellers Limerick senior camogie championship this weekend.

With two groups of four, the first teams can qualify for the semi finals this weekend.

As it turns, the round one winners from both group meet in round two.

In Group One, Crecora entertain Ahane and Killeedy welcome Cappamore to west Limerick.

In Group Two, Bruff entertain Na Piarsaigh and there is a big west Limerick derby between Granagh-Ballingarry and Newcastle West in Ballingarry.

In round one all four home teams proved successful. All round two games are set for this Saturday September 3 at 6.30.

With two to advance from each group into the semi finals, Killeedy, Cappamore, Bruff and Na Piarsaigh will want to get a win on the group table to give themselves something to aim for in the final round.

Killeedy are the 2020 champions and last year's finalists and they entertain 2021 intermediate champions Cappamore.

Killeedy lost by two points to Ahane in Castleconnell last time out, while Cappamore fell to a six point loss to Crecora.

Bruff lost to champions Newcastle West by five points in round one, while Na Piarsaigh lost by six points to Granagh-Ballingarry.

The four round one winners know that another win puts them into the last four on the first weekend of October.

Champions Newcastle West have already continued their fine form with the league title back in May. This weekend, they make play away to former kingpins Granagh-Ballingarry.

Ahane lost that league final but started the championship in fine style with a win over Killeedy and now journey to Crecora in search of a semi final spot.

There is Niche Sports Data Intermediate Championship action scheduled for Sunday at 12noon.

Last year's beaten finalists Monaleen, last year's junior winners Adare and Croagh-Kilfinny were all impressive round one winners.

Croagh-Kilfinny entertain Monaleen this weekend, while Adare have a bye.

Elsehwere, Killeedy entertain Murroe-Boher and Templeglantine entertain Newcastle West.

There is action weekend action in the Pat Ryan Financial Services Junior Championships.

All fixture details here