Brentford boss Thomas Frank ‘not desperate’ for any more signings

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has not ruled out adding to his squad before the transfer window shuts on Thursday but says he is “not desperate” for reinforcements.

Frank, who landed five new players this summer, leads the Bees to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Tuesday night after a solid start to their second top-flight campaign.

“I am happy with our squad, I think we have done good business in this transfer window and I think we are covered in any positions,” said Frank.

“Maybe Phil (Giles, director of football) will have a small present for me, I don’t know. We are in the market and we are looking but we are not desperate at all.”

Frank may be boosted by the return of defender Kristoffer Ajer for the short trip to Selhurst Park, after the Norwegian recovered from hamstring surgery in the close season.

But Frank is still without Ethan Pinnock (knee), Sergi Canos (hamstring) and Pontus Jansson (foot injury), while striker Halil Dervisoglu is potentially on his way out of the club.

Dervisoglu has barely featured under Frank this season having spent the last campaign on loan at Galatasaray, and has sparked the interest of a number of other clubs.

“The big balance is to have a strong squad, but don’t have too many,” Frank added. “It’s difficult for them to see minutes coming their way so that’s the balance we need to find.

“It could be that Halil goes out, but it could also be that he stays. I think everything is in the air. He could stay here or things can happen. But let’s see.”