Halifax move off bottom of National League with victory at Scunthorpe

Kian Spence and Jordan Slew were on target as Halifax climbed off the foot of the National League with a hard-fought 2-0 win at Scunthorpe.
Both teams had chances before Spence broke the deadlock with a free-kick seven minutes before half-time.
The hosts sent on Rob Apter, signed on loan from Blackpool, for the second half and the 19-year-old fired just wide soon after his introduction.
Apter tried his luck again before Spence was denied a second by an incredible save from home goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst.
But the win was secured with two minutes left when Slew rounded the keeper and slotted home after a mix-up at the back from Keith Hill’s side, who have now lost five in a row since beating Yeovil on the opening day of the season.
