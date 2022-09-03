Women In Sport: Lauren Mullane gets a confidence lift from competitive sport

LAUREN Mullane who is from Croom works in social media & marketing and is a competitive powerlifter. She competes in the –57kg weight class within the Irish Powerlifting Federation. Lauren trains in Urban Barbell and is coached by Ian Benson. Follow her @barbell_barbie on Instagram.

When did you start playing your sport?

I was always active and involved in different sports throughout school and college, but when I left, I didn’t have that structure anymore. I started going to the gym, doing cardio mostly first, then built up some courage to try light weights and classes.

A friend of mine suggested I try Powerlifting in 2019, I was apprehensive at first but gave it a go. I never looked back. I competed for the first time in December 2019.

Did you as a child have any sports women that you looked up to?

Not so much as a child, although I was quite the little tomboy so I looked up to any women in sports, going against the grain. Now, I think it is important for women involved in strength sports to push boundaries and change people’s perspectives. The idea that lifting weights makes you bulky or masculine is a common misconception. If you look at most female strength athletes at elite level, they are far from it. I admire strong women in general, who are passionate about their sport and changing the outlook on women in strength sports for those who come after us.

What does your game day routine look like?

I’ll get up, get ready, check my weight on scale and head to the venue. When I compete in the IrishPF, I weigh in 2 hours before I hit the platform. If I was cutting weight/water etc for the weigh in, I’ll refuel and rehydrate asap after. Next I’ll get warmed up with some stretches and get under the barbell for my warm up weights on Squat, Bench and Deadlift before I hit the platform.

What has been your most memorable moment in your sport?

My most memorable moment was competing at Irish Open National Championships in March 2022. I had entered a new heavier weight class for me going from –52kg class to the –57kg class and while it was already a great achievement to get there, I did not expect to podium. I took away 3rd place at my first Nationals and it was a very special moment for me that gave me the determination to keep pushing on.

What is the best advice a coach has given you?

To listen to him (lol) and most importantly to trust the process. There’ll be good training days and bad training days but it’s crucial to look at the bigger picture. Trust your coach, they have your best interests at heart and want you to succeed.



What is an important lesson you have learned in your sport?

I’ve learned a lot about myself through Powerlifting. It’s given me a confidence that I never previously had. It’s taught me that my body can do incredible things once I put my mind to it and put in the work. It’s taught me not the be afraid of growth.

What advice would you offer to any females looking to start sports?

Just do it. Any new thing is scary at first, but as they say – growth doesn’t happen in your comfort zone. Find a sport that you enjoy, a community that holds the same values as you and I promise you it’ll change your life. Powerlifting has changed mine, it has made me a stronger person not just physically but mentally too.