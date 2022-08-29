Search

29 Aug 2022

Women In Sport: Limerick hockey star Róisín Upton urges all to ‘run your own race’

Róisín Upton

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

29 Aug 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

ROISIN Upton is an Irish hockey Olympian and World Cup silver medalist with 94 caps and 21 goals since her first cap in 2016. She played football with Janesboro and Gaelic football with Mungret-St Paul’s before switching to hockey with Catholic Institute and Crescent College Comp. She is also a proud ambassador for GOAL Global and Metis Ireland.

When did you start playing your sport?
I started playing hockey in my first year of secondary school in Crescent College Comprehensive. Sean O’ Callaghan created a high performance, inclusive culture that continues to have incredible success.

Did you as a child have any sports women that you looked up to?
My earliest heroes were the Irish legends Roy Keane and Paul O’ Connell but as I grew older I encountered two hockey legends Eimear Cregan and Elaine Bromell. They set a great standard for everyone and opened my eyes to what was possible in international hockey.

What does your game day routine look like?
It can vary depending on the time of the game but the two consistent elements are
1. My pre-match meal is always 3 hours before a game.
2. Make sure the speaker is charged and the playlist is ready. Two of my go-to tunes throughout my career are Sweet Disposition & You’re a Superstar.

What has been your most memorable moment in your sport?
I’ve been lucky to have had quite a lot of moments so far that would rank up there. Running around Donnybrook having qualified for our first ever Olympics and of course winning a silver medal in London 2018 at the World Cup would be the top 2. I’d like to think there’s still more to come.

What is the best advice a coach has given you?
Never stop learning and building your knowledge of the game and always be a team player. “Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.”

Where would you like to see women in sports in 10 years time?
On a far greater footing compared to today. Ideally, ‘women's sport’ will finally be referred to as ‘sport’. We will continue to have great success stories in sport through the years which should translate into more participation, which will have to be matched with more female coaches, officials, decision makers etc. thereby growing all sporting codes. That alone needs to be rewarded with more exposure in the media and more financial support to sustain the growth.

What advice would you offer to any females looking to start sports?
Everybody is different. Run your own race in whatever sport or role you choose within sport. Set standards and focus on self-improvement. Take the opportunities that come your way. Your first game or day in a particular sporting role will never be your best, if you stay at it. The enjoyment and team spirit will follow.

