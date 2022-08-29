Search

29 Aug 2022

Women In Sport: Limerick athlete Sarah Lavin taking it one hurdle at a time

Sarah Lavin

29 Aug 2022 12:30 PM

SARAH Lavin is a champion over the 100m hurdles. At the Summer Universiade in 2019, she came in fourth place. She also competed for Ireland at the Summer Olympics and won a silver medal at the 2013 European Junior Championships. Last weekend Sarah shone at the European Athletics Championships

When did you start playing your sport?
I started when I was 7 years old doing Community Games and with Emerald AC.

Did you as a child have any sports women that you looked up to?
So many women.. Sonia O'Sullivan, Derval O'Rourke, Susanna Kallur, Paula Radcliffe.

What does your game day routine look like?
It depends on what time I’m on but generally as much sleep as possible, food.. warm up takes about 1 hour 15 minutes followed by a 30 minute call room and then 10 minutes on the track before we are under starters orders!

What has been your most memorable moment in your sport?
Making the World Indoor Final in March.

What is the best advice a coach has given you?
I get daily life bombs from Noelle!! but I guess it's understanding that I can be nobody and nobody can be me. Everyone’s journey is different and it’s all about enjoying every bit on the way.

Where would you like to see women in sports in 10 years time?
I would like to see it not having to be consciously discussed separately. To me, sport is just sport and I would love for every young girl to also feel that way.

What important lesson have you learned in your sport?
Patience.

What advice would you offer to any females looking to start sports?
Give everything a go. You are never too old to start. There is huge crossover in several sports and an event for everyone in athletics. A lot can be achieved with hard work. Look up local clubs in your area and contact people, you will find the right place for you.

