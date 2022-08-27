Callum Styles equaliser earns Barnsley point to knock Ipswich off top spot

Ipswich had to settle for a 2-2 draw against a tenacious Barnsley side which resulted in the Tractor Boys surrendering top spot to Portsmouth on goals scored.

A stunning free-kick from 25 yards by Town’s Conor Chaplin was cancelled out by Jack Aitchison’s header but Sam Morsy got the home side back in front only for Callum Styles to deny Ipswich the three points.

Chaplin broke the deadlock in the 27th minute when he rifled the ball past a helpless Brad Collins after Wes Burns was fouled by Luca Connell.

But Barnsley hit back six minutes later when Aitchison headed home following a cross from Connell.

Town took the lead again in the 70th minute when Morsy’s late run into the penalty area led to him latching onto a pinpoint cross from Burns.

Marcus Harness had the ball in the back of the net moments later but he was adjudged to have fouled Mads Andersen.

Barnsley hit back in the 75th minute when Styles headed home from a Connell corner.

Luke Woolfenden’s header struck the post while Collins had to dive full length to keep out Kane Vincent-Young’s diving header in the closing stages.