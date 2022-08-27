Grimsby rock Walsall with late Harry Clifton double

Harry Clifton scored twice in the final 15 minutes as Grimsby came from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory at Walsall.
Danny Johnson’s sixth goal in six matches gave Walsall an early lead but they were punished for missing chances by midfielder Clifton’s late double.
Walsall raced out of the blocks as Johnson’s snap-shot forced Max Crocombe into an instinctive save and Liam Bennett volleyed the rebound over.
They led inside five minutes, Bennett’s surging run setting up Tom Knowles to cross for Johnson to sweep home from eight yards.
Knowles should have doubled the lead from Jack Earing’s through-ball but flashed wide before seeing a 20-yard rocket superbly tipped over by Crocombe.
After the break, Knowles wasted another golden opportunity, bursting through on goal but firing straight at Crocombe one-on-one.
That miss proved costly as Grimsby levelled on 77 minutes, Clifton arriving at the near post to steer home Aribim Pepple’s low centre.
Clifton completed the turnaround six minutes later by lashing home from close range after Anthony Glennon’s shot was blocked.
Prized cups up for grabs: Models Laura Mansbridge and Orla Shiel at the launch of Limerick Show at AMCS in Ballysimon
Some of Shannon Airport's latest recruits with screening supervisors Brian Maloney and Jean Moloney and Shannon Airport’s Head of Security John Francis | PICTURES: Arthur Ellis
The phenomenon, which first emerged a number of years ago is where, burglars are fishing for car keys through the letter box of houses. | FILE PHOTO
Donal Morrissey, Pat Hayes, Cllr Michael Murphy, Anne Marie O'Reilly, Pat Owens, Tom Morrissey, Ciarán Barry and Dan Morrissey at sponsorship announcement | PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.