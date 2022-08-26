Search

26 Aug 2022

Logan Chalmers back involved with Dundee United ahead of Celtic clash

26 Aug 2022 6:16 PM

Dundee United have close to a full squad for the visit of cinch Premiership champions Celtic.

Logan Chalmers is back in training following a fitness issue but might not feature after a stop-start early season.

Long-term absentee Peter Pawlett (Achilles) remains on the sidelines.

Celtic new boy Sead Haksabanovic has trained with the squad ahead of the trip to Tannadice.

The 23-year-old Montenegro winger signed from Rubin Kazan on a five-year contract this week but boss Ange Postecoglou may take time to blend him into the team.

Midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi is back training following a leg gash but the game could be too soon.

