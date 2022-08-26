Seven out of 10 – Thomas Frank satisfied with Brentford’s start to season

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has marked his side “seven out of 10” for their start to the season.
The Bees, embarking on their second Premier League campaign, have banked four points from a possible nine.
They came from two down to draw at Leicester on the opening day before the eye-catching 4-0 demolition of Manchester united.
However, their unbeaten start came to an end at local rivals Fulham last weekend, thanks to a last-gasp Aleksandar Mitrovic goal.
“In general terms, seven out of 10, I would say,” said Frank at his pre-match press conference.
“I’m very pleased with the comeback against Leicester, there were a lot of positives in that.
“It was a very good performance against Manchester United and then against Fulham from minute 20 to minute 75 we were good. A decent seven I would say – we’ll aim for 10.
“The offensive part is something we are very pleased with. I would like us to sharpen the defensive side but we’ve played more good minutes than bad minutes.”
The Bees host Everton on Saturday with Mikkel Damsgaard poised for a Premier League debut.
The Denmark midfielder, a summer signing from Sampdoria, made his first appearance in the midweek Carabao Cup win at Colchester.
Kristoffer Ajer, Sergi Canos and Ethan Pinnock are still out injured.
Defender Ajer is due to make his return from a thigh injury in a behind-closed-doors match, however.
“That’s very good news and we look forward to integrating him in the squad again,” added Frank.
