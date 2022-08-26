Search

26 Aug 2022

Thomas Tuchel questions bans but vows to be silent on referees in future

Thomas Tuchel questions bans but vows to be silent on referees in future

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Aug 2022 3:32 PM

Thomas Tuchel has questioned how Antonio Conte escaped a touchline ban after the two coaches’ red cards in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

Chelsea boss Tuchel expects his appeal against a one-match touchline ban to fail, forcing him out of the dugout for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leicester.

Tuchel was hit with a £35,000 fine and a suspended one-match touchline ban for his dugout spats with Conte in the Blues’ 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

An independent disciplinary panel suspended the touchline ban pending a possible Chelsea appeal, allowing Tuchel to be in the dugout in Sunday’s 3-0 defeat at Leeds.

Tuchel challenged that decision after receiving the written reasons for the punishment, but the German coach does not hold out hope for the call being overturned.

Conte was only fined £15,000 in comparison to Tuchel’s punishment, leaving the Blues boss quizzical over the disparity.

Disciplinary chiefs branded Tuchel’s full-time extended handshake with Conte as “highly provocative”, but the Chelsea boss had other views.

“I think there are two sides to it, the one side is that I got a red card and I behaved in a way that is not appropriate and I regret,” said Tuchel.

“But it was out of passion and I don’t think it was aggressive. But I can accept if I get a red card that there is a touchline ban.

“What is hard to accept is the context, that I don’t think I started the aggression, and that it started earlier. And we both got a red card.

“And for a firm handshake at the end of the match one coach is banned, this is very hard to accept, but I have to accept it.

“In future, you will just a hear a no comment from me on referees. No matter how big it is this is obviously what they want.”

Tuchel continues to wait for the outcome from another FA disciplinary charge, of bringing the game into disrepute for his comments on referee Anthony Taylor.

Tuchel said “maybe it would be better” if Taylor did not referee Chelsea again after the Tottenham draw, lamenting a number of decisions that went against the Blues.

VAR official Mike Dean later admitted in a newspaper column he should have ordered Taylor to review Cristian Romero’s hair pull on Marc Cucurella, that went unpunished.

Harry Kane headed home from the resulting corner to steal Tottenham a controversial 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge, sparking ugly touchline scenes that led to both Conte and Tuchel being sent off.

Asked if he had appealed against his touchline ban, Tuchel replied: “Yeah, we answered and we wait for the final answer. But I don’t think that it will change anything.

“So in the moment I think I will be banned from the touchline, and that’s it.

“And we are trying to have a solution for this scenario that we have. The team will be well-prepared and it won’t be an excuse.

“I don’t think I will be on the bench so it’s not 100 per cent sure; we’re waiting for the last response.

“I think I cannot be on the sidelines as it seems, but I can be in the dressing room.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media