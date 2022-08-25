Wes Burns could feature for Ipswich against Barnsley

Wes Burns and Dominic Ball could return for Sky Bet League One leaders Ipswich against Barnsley.

Wing-back Burns has missed the last two games with a groin issue and defender Ball has yet to feature since joining from QPR in the summer due to an ankle injury.

Kieran McKenna made five changes for the win at Shrewsbury, with Tyreece John-Jules and Conor Chaplin rewarding their manager with goals.

Defender Richard Keogh is close to shrugging off a groin problem, while midfielder Rekeem Harper has joined League One rivals Exeter on a season-long loan.

Michal Helik and Herbie Kane are unlikely to be available for Barnsley.

Defender Helik and midfielder Kane are closing in on returns from groin injuries, which have kept them sidelined so far this season, but this game is set to come too soon.

Defender Nicky Cadden has a calf issue.

Boss Michael Duff will need to decide whether to recall Brad Collins, Jordan Williams, Luca Connell, Robbie Cundy and Jack Aitchison after they dropped to the bench for the Carabao Cup defeat at Leeds on Wednesday night.