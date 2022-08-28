Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

Around the Country

Declan Guina, West Limerick, was 9th in the Cork City 10 Miler in a time of 55:12. Well done also to Rob Stephen, Kilmallock AC’s Patrick Roche ran his 195th Marathon in Mayo Dooneen AC’s Niall Harris ran his 100th Parkrun at UL in a time of 17:46.

Abroad

John Kinsella continues to make a splash in Poland as he won the Chmielakowy half-marathon in a time of 1:12:23.

European Athletics Championships

Sarah Lavin contended for a medal before finishing 5th in final of the 100m hurdles in 12.86 secs at the European Championships in Munich.

En route to qualifying, Emerald AC athlete Lavin set a new PB of 12.79 secs in the semi-final.

Scholarship

Good luck to Dooneen’s Sarah Hosey who has accepted an Athletics Scholarship with Tulsa University Oklahoma USA. Dooneen AC wish Sarah Hosey well on her 'U.S.' scholarship.

Sarah has been competing successfully for Dooneen AC in the 800m event and clocking very good times at this distance in National championships in the last few years.

She also ran on the 4 x 100m relays with good success also. We wish her well as she progresses in her athletic journey.

Fixtures

18th September Limerick County Intermediate XC and Relays, Bilboa; 25th September Limerick Women’s Mini Marathon; 2nd October Masters & Juvenile Even Age XC, venue tbc; 9th October Juvenile Uneven Age, Senior & Novice XC Venue tbc; 6th November Munster Juvenile Uneven Age, Junior & Senior XC Championships, Limerick Racecourse.

Cross-Country

The Cross Country season is approaching, who’s name will be added to this list?

Limerick Senior XC Champions- Men

2021 Niall Shanahan (An Bru); 2020 Niall Shanahan (An Bru); 2019 Declan Moore (Bilboa); 2018 Declan Moore (Bilboa); 2017 Mike Carmody (An Bru); 2016 Mike Carmody (An Bru); 2015 Mike Carmody (An Bru); 2014 Colm Turner (Limerick AC); 2013 Declan Moore (Bilboa); 2012 Colm Turner (Limerick AC); 2011 Mike Carmody (Limerick AC); 2010 Labeta Dabela (Limerick AC); 2009 Labeta Dabela (Limerck AC); 2008 Thomas Carey (Limerick AC); 2007 Liam Reale (Limerick AC); 2006 Thomas Carey (Limerick AC); 2004 Martin Bradshaw (Bilboa); 2003 Thomas Carey (Limerick AC); 2002 Ray Flanagan (Bilboa); 2001 Liam Reale (Limerick AC); 2000 Liam Reale (Limerick AC); 1999 Liam Reale (Limerick AC); 1998 Barry O’Callaghan (Limerick AC); 1997 Thomas Carey (Limerick AC); 1996 Kieran Lynch (Limerick AC); 1995 John Scanlon (West Limerick AC); 1994 Paul Logan (Limerick AC); 1993 Michael MacDomhnaill (West Limerick); 1992 Robert Costello (Limerick AC); 1991 John Scanlon (West Limerick); 1990 Robert Costello (Limerick AC); 1989 Robert Costello (Limerick AC); 1988 Robert Costello (Limerick AC); 1987 Neil Cusack (Limerick AC); 1986 Robert Costello (Burgerland-Limerick AC); 1985 Robert Costello (Burgerland-Limerick AC); 1984 Robert Costello (Burgerland-Limerick AC); 1983 Robert Costello (Limerick AC); 1982 Robert Costello (Limerick AC); 1981 Robert Costello (Limerick AC); 1980 Neil Cusack (Limerick AC); 1979 Robert Costello (Limerick AC); 1978 Robert Costello (Limerick AC); 1977 Robert Costello (Limerick AC); 1976 Neil Cusack (Limerick AC); 1975 Sean O’Sullivan (Croom); 1974 Mick O’Shea (Limerick AC); 1973 Sean O’Sullivan (Croom); 1972 Sean O’Sullivan (Croom); 1971 Sean O’Sullivan (Castlemahon); 1970 Sean O’Sullivan (Castlemahon); 1969 Sean O’Sullivan (Feoghnagh-Castlemahon); 1968 Sean O’Sullivan (Feoghnangh-Castlemahon); 1967 John Cregan (Granagh); 1966 Sean O’Sullivan (Tournafulla); 1965 Sean O’Sullivan (Tournafulla); 1964 Sean O’Sullivan (Tournafulla); 1963 Sean O’Sullivan (Tournafulla); 1962 Sean O’Sullivan (Kilmallock); 1961 John Downes (Kilmallock); 1960 Michael O’Sullivan (Tournafulla); 1959 Sean O’Sullivan (Tournafulla); 1958 Sean O’Sullivan (Tournafulla); 1957 Sean O’Sullivan (Tournafulla); 1956 Jim Cregan (Croom); 1955 Michael Daly (Blackboy); 1954 Jim Cregan (Knocksouna); 1953 Jim Cregan (Croom); 1952 Tom Walsh (Croom); 1951 Michael Potter (Bruree); 1950 Michael O’Brien (Croom); 1949 Col. Christy O’Mahoney (Army 12th Battalion); 1948 Michael O’Brien (Kilfinny); 1947 Charlie O’Brien (Kilfinny); 1946 Larry Hurley (Kildimo); 1945 John Ruddle (Kilfinny); 1944 John Ruddle (Kilfinny); 1943 Tom Walsh (Caherline); 1942 Tom Walsh (Caherline); 1941 Cancelled due to Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak; 1940 Tom Walsh (St.Nicholas AC)