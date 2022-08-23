Search

23 Aug 2022

Billy Lee steps down as Limerick senior football manager

Billy Lee steps down as Limerick senior football manager

Billy Lee, who has stepped down as Limerick senior football manager

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

23 Aug 2022 11:13 AM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK GAA has confirmed that Billy Lee has stepped down from his role as Limerick senior football manager with immediate effect.

In a statement issued this Tuesday morning, Limerick GAA thanked Billy Lee for his 'enormous effort and the success he has delivered over the past six seasons winning the Division 4 National Football League title, the McGrath Cup, gaining
promotion to Division Two in the National Football League and reaching this years Munster Senior Football Final.

The statement continued: "We also acknowledge the previous roles he held within the Football Academy and the various selectorial positions he held within our underage teams over the years.

Lee thanked his wife Margaret, son Jamie, daughter Sarah, his extended family, his Management Team, the Panel of players, the Limerick County Board, Limerick Football Development Committee, the Limerick supporters, and the media for their support during his tenure.

John Cregan, Chairperson Limerick County Board said: “I would like to thank Billy for his contribution to Limerick Football over the past six seasons and the success associated with him at the helm of our flag ship football team. I wish Billy and his family every success into the future”.

Gerry Philips, Chairperson Limerick Football Development Committee said: “On behalf of everyone in Limerick Football, we express our gratitude to Billy for his contribution to Limerick Football as a player, coach, selector, and Manager. We wish him well going forward”.

Limerick GAA will now commence the process to appoint the next Limerick Senior Football Manager.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media