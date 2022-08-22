Ellen White calls it a day and Casemiro says goodbye – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 22.
Football said goodbye to Ellen White.
Real Madrid said goodbye to Manchester United-bound Casemiro.
An emotional moment for the Brazilian midfielder.
A milestone for Bukayo Saka.
The Rooneys took in NYC.
Gary Neville showed his support.
Have you guessed it? That’s right, former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton took his spot in dictionary corner.
Some time off for Eilish McColgan.
Morgan Lake reflected on her season.
Justin Rose was looking forward.
A big moment for Alex Hales.
Council is currently undertaking water quality testing at Corbally baths | FILE PICTURE/Adrian Butler
Politicians are legally bound to disclose donations over €600 to the Standards in Public Office Commission
Shannon Group staff photographed at the announcement of the brand's refreshment | Picture: Arthur Ellis
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.