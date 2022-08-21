Anthony Joshua reflects on defeat to Oleksandr Usyk – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 21.
Anthony Joshua reflected on his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk and his conduct in the immediate aftermath of the fight.
Promoter Eddie Hearn was proud of Joshua’s performance.
There was plenty of reaction to the fight from some big names.
Becks enjoyed himself.
Leeds’ players celebrated a famous victory over Chelsea.
Alan Shearer watched his language as he celebrated Kieran Trippier’s free-kick in Newcastle’s 3-3 draw with Manchester City.
But Jamie Carragher felt the full-back was fortunate to escape a red card.
Leon Edwards became a UFC champion.
And celebrated in style.
Conor McGregor was impressed.
As was Eric Dier.
Limerick City and County Council says it is looking at alternative locations for exercise equipment. | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.