Limerick's Eoin Corby in Italy as part of Irish team for the European Swimming Championships

LIMERICK'S Eoin Corby is part of the Irish swimming team in Italy for the European Championships.

Swim Ireland has a team of 17 for the championships in Italy, which will take place over the next seven days in Rome's Sette Colli stadium.

Corby is entered in four events at the 2022 LEN European Aquatics Championships, which will get television coverage with RTÉ2 showing a nightly highlights package across the next week.

Corby's championship starts this Thursday, August 11, at 8.54am when he swims in the heats of the 100m breaststroke.

The Limerick man's next event is the 200m breaststroke on Saturday at 8.39am.

Next Monday, Corby swims in the 50m breaststroke at 8.09am.

His final event is the 200m Individual Melody and he is in the water next Tuesday at 8.43am.

Earlier this Summer, the Clarina man won four national titles at the Irish Open Swimming Championships at the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre in Dublin.

Corby won the Breaststroke treble at 50m, 100m and 200m and also added the 200m individual melody.

Eight of the nine Irish Olympians from Tokyo 2021 will race in Rome, with Steven Beckerleg taking on the role of Head Coach for the male athletes within the team, whilst John Szaranek will undertake the equivalent Head Coach role for the female athletes.

Corby swims out of Limerick Swimming Club, who also have Tipperary native Finn McGeever at the championships.