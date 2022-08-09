Deji Sotona eager to ‘showcase talent’ during Kilmarnock loan spell

Republic of Ireland youth international Deji Sotona has vowed to showcase his talent at Kilmarnock after moving from Nice to Rugby Park on loan.
The Waterford-born winger was previously at Manchester United before being signed for Nice by then manager Patrick Vieira.
The 19-year-old spent the final four months of last season on loan with Brentford, where he played for the B team.
Sotona is a former youth sprinter and Killie say he was registered as the fastest player at Old Trafford during his spell in Manchester.
After signing a season-long loan, he told Kilmarnock’s website: “It feels great to be here, I can’t wait to get started, I’d been waiting a while to get out on this loan and this should be a very good move.
“I want to showcase my talent and get game time here. I spoke to the manager (Derek McInnes) and he’s given me the opportunity to come here and play first-team football and I believe Kilmarnock will be a good club to play for.
“I’m a hard working player, I like to get goals and be direct, I like to win. I can’t wait to get started.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.