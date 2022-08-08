England finish record-breaking Games on a high with squash and diving golds

England wrapped up the Birmingham Commonwealth Games with a record-breaking medal haul after adding to their collection on the final day of action.
Here, the PA news agency reflects on Monday’s events as 11 days of competition drew to a successful close.
Declan James and James Willstrop claimed men’s squash doubles gold with an 11-3 7-11 11-9 win over compatriots Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller. The win was especially sweet for James, who suffered a three-inch tear in his quad two months ago and feared he would not make the Games.
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix clinched her second gold of the Games as she partnered Noah Williams in the mixed synchronised 10m platform. The 17-year-old had already won gold in the 10m platform and silver in the synchronised event. The duo triumphed with a score of 333.06 as England team-mates Kyle Kothari and Lois Toulson claimed silver.
England concluded a successful hockey competition as the men’s team clinched bronze with a remarkable 6-3 win over South Africa. South Africa twice led in the second quarter, but goals from Rhys Smith, Liam Ansell, Sam Ward and Zach Wallace, as well as a Phil Roper double, produced some reward after semi-final despair against Australia.
Pearse O’Shiel, chairperson Co-operative Housing Ireland, Alison Glynn and her daughter Isabella, and Kate Morgan, marketing officer CHI, in in Monéir, Clonmacken / Picture: Eamon Ward
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.