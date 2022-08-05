Malky Mackay: Ross County well-versed in methods despite summer changes

Ross County are much-changed again this season, but manager Malky Mackay believes their methods are now second nature following his successful debut campaign.

Mackay has made 10 summer signings and six of them featured in their opening cinch Premiership defeat by Hearts.

The former Watford and Cardiff boss had brought in 12 new arrivals last summer, but County went on to finish in the top six after a difficult start and there were plenty of signs at Tynecastle that they could quickly find their feet this term.

Ahead of Saturday’s visit of Celtic, Mackay told County’s official website: “I think what I’ve tried to impart upon the team – the shape, the way I want to play, the patterns – are all into the football club now in terms of the players and the staff, a lot of the best practices we brought into the club are now just run of the mill.

“So that’s been good and we’re trying to improve things again and trying to push and make the club better, improve every aspect of the football club on and off the pitch.”

County beat East Fife 7-0 in their most recent home match in the Premier Sports Cup and they will be looking to give Celtic another tough game after holding Ange Postecoglou’s side until deep into stoppage time in their first Dingwall meeting last season.

Mackay said: “It’s great to come back to our home stadium, our own fans, that beautiful pitch there and obviously bringing the champions to town as well, the performance last week certainly helped us going into this game.

“They bring exactly the challenge that they brought last year, a style the manager has actually imparted on his team that won the title last year, so a terrific challenge for us, good players we’re playing against and it’ll be a tough day, but at the same time I think it’s a great experience and certainly you want to test yourself against the best.

“They’ll be bringing a terrific crowd with them as well, so the attendance in the stadium should be good, the atmosphere will be good, the pitch is excellent and hopefully we give ourselves a good account.”