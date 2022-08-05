Search

05 Aug 2022

Nottingham Forest charged by FA over fans’ play-off semi-final pitch invasion

Nottingham Forest have been charged by the Football Association after their fans invaded the pitch following their Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final win over Sheffield United last season.

Forest beat the Blades on penalties after the two-legged tie ended 3-3 on aggregate to book their place at Wembley but there were unsavoury scenes as fans poured on to the pitch, with one of them headbutting United skipper Billy Sharp.

Forest season ticket holder Robert Biggs was sent to jail after his attack and other United players were involved in exchanges with Forest fans.

Oli McBurnie will stand trial in December after denying a charge of assault by beating after an alleged incident while Rhian Brewster had the same charge against him dropped last week.

The FA has now charged Forest with a breach of Rule E20.

An FA statement read: “Nottingham Forest has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20 following their EFL Championship fixture against Sheffield United FC on Tuesday 17 May 2022.

“It is alleged that Nottingham Forest FC failed to ensure that its spectators, and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using threatening and/or violent behaviour whilst encroaching onto the pitch area, following the completion of the fixture.”

