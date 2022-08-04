Search

04 Aug 2022

Jim Goodwin targets August for Aberdeen to get league season up and running

04 Aug 2022 5:11 PM

Jim Goodwin has targeted the month of August for his Aberdeen side to get up and running in the cinch Premiership.

The Dons began their league season with a 2-0 defeat by champions Celtic at Parkhead last Sunday.

Boss Goodwin is now preparing his side to host St Mirren on Saturday before the visit of Motherwell next week which comes before an away game at St Johnstone and a home clash against Livingston.

The former St Mirren manager, who confirmed loan defender Liam Scales will come back into the side after being unable to play against his parent club last week, said: “I tend not to dwell on negative results or negative performances too much.

“I am not going to spend too much time on that Celtic result.

“We have a run of games coming up in the month of August which are, in my opinion, very winnable. I am not saying that disrespecting the opposition.

“I have great faith in this group we have put together but we are well aware of how difficult every game is in this league, there is not a single fixture that I think is a guaranteed three points.

“None of them are going to be easy but every one of them we have to go into on the front foot, try to be positive and try to have that winning mentality going into it.

“That starts this weekend against a very difficult opponent in St Mirren

“We are excited about the first home league game of the season.

“This Saturday is a completely different game to look forward to, there will be a completely different game plan as well.

“I would imagine that St Mirren will come to Pittodrie at the weekend and try to do to us what we tried to do to Celtic.”

Goodwin was reluctant to add to the ongoing speculation around the possibility of Fleetwood Town winger Shayden Morris joining the Dons.

He said: “I don’t really like talking about things that haven’t happened.

“There is a lot involved in getting transfers over the line.

“I did mention a few weeks ago that Shayden Morris was a player that I did admire, he has got attributes which I think would improve our squad but at the same time he is still very much a Fleetwood player and there is no point discussing it.”

