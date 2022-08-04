Brighton send Poland defender Michal Karbownik on loan to Fortuna Dusseldorf

Brighton defender Michal Karbownik has joined German second-tier club Fortuna Dusseldorf on a season-long loan.
The 21-year-old Poland international is yet to make a Premier League appearance for Albion since signing from Legia Warsaw in 2019.
He spent last season with Greek champions Olympiacos.
Seagulls pathway development manager Gordon Greer told the club website: “Michal is at an age where he needs to be playing regularly and we will watch his progress in Germany closely.
“This is another good opportunity for him to gain some vital first-team experience.”
Karbownik, who has been capped three times by his country, made his Brighton debut in a 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Leicester in February 2021 and also appeared in a Carabao Cup win at Cardiff last term.
