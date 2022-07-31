Search

31 Jul 2022

Live – England look to make history in Euro 2022 final against Germany

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Jul 2022 4:28 PM

  • England v Germany, 5pm kick-off
  • Hosts England looking to win the tournament for first time
  • Germany have been European champions a record eight times, including six of the last seven editions
  • Beth Mead (Eng) and Alexandra Popp (Ger) lead race for Golden Boot on six goals, with Alessia Russo (Eng) on four
  • Wembley Stadium is sold-out for the final.

1520 –  More messages of support for England.

1510 – The team coaches have arrived at Wembley Stadium, less than two hours to kick-off now.

  • 1984: Sweden
  • 1987: Norway
  • 1989: West Germany
  • 1991: Germany
  • 1993: Norway
  • 1995: Germany
  • 1997: Germany
  • 2001: Germany
  • 2005: Germany
  • 2009: Germany
  • 2013: Germany
  • 2017: Netherlands

1450 – England have never won the Women’s Euros before, with their best performances coming in 1984 and 2009 when they reached the final before losing to Sweden and Germany respectively.

Germany, in stark contrast, have a formidable record in the competition. They have won eight of the 12 editions to have been played, with the next-most successful nation being Norway with two wins.

The good news for England is that in Sarina Wiegman they have a coach who knows what it takes to win the Euros. The Dutchwoman led the Netherlands to victory five years ago on home soil, and her experience could prove invaluable to the Lionesses.

1420 – The Lionesses have received a “best of luck” message from the Duke of Cambridge while seven-year-old Princess Charlotte said: “I hope you win”. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and England men’s team captain Harry Kane are others who have sent their best wishes.

1415 – Support has been pouring in for the players ahead of the final.

SOCCER Euro 2022 HeadToHead

1410 – An interesting sub-plot to the final will be the battle to win the Golden Boot as the tournament’s leading scorer.

England’s Beth Mead and Germany captain Alexandra Popp are currently both locked on six goals, with England super-sub Alessia Russo the next-best with four goals.


1405 – With the 88,100-capacity Wembley Stadium sold out for the clash, a number of attendance records are likely to be set today.

The all-time record for a European Championship final – men’s or women’s – was set in 1964 when 79,115 spectators saw Spain take on the Soviet Union at Real Madrid’s Bernabeu stadium, while the previous record attendance for a women’s international in Europe is the 80,203 that watched the 2012 Olympic final between USA and Japan at Wembley.

1400 – Good afternoon and welcome to the PA news agency’s Euro 2022 final blog. Stay here for all the build-up, key match action and post-game reaction as England and Germany clash at a sold-out Wembley Stadium.

Local News

