Search

31 Jul 2022

Giovanni van Bronckhorst eager to boost numbers ahead of European trip

Giovanni van Bronckhorst eager to boost numbers ahead of European trip

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Jul 2022 2:00 PM

Giovanni van Bronckhorst hopes to have reinforcements for Rangers’ Champions League third qualifying round clash with Union Saint Gilloise on Tuesday night

The Light Blues began their cinch Premiership campaign on Saturday with hard-fought 2-1 win over Livingston at the Tony Macaroni arena.

The Gers boss had several players unavailable for the trip to West Lothian where second-half goals from substitute Scott Arfield and captain James Tavernier overturned the early strike from Livi striker Joel Nouble.

Ridvan Yilmaz, the left-back signed from Besiktas, will join up with the squad ahead of the trip to Belgium.

Midfielder Rabbi Matondo will also join in training after missing the Livingston game with a knock while Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos continues his recovery from the thigh injury which required surgery last season.

Van Bronckhorst said: “We will have Ridvan Yilman training with us today (Sunday), Rabbi Matondo as well.

“Morelos has already been training with us a couple of days, in parts of the training.

“And we can take a bigger squad in Europe so we have more players to choose from and we have to see if those players are fit enough to travel.”

Tom Lawrence, who made his competitive debut following his move from Derby County, knows improvement is needed for the trip to Belgium but is confident that there is more to come from the Ibrox side.

He said: “I am looking forward to it. We will need to play better than we did on Saturday and I am sure we will be fine.

“We didn’t show our quality like we should have done.

“The second half we showed our character and resilience but we look forward now and each game we look to put a performance on.”

David Martindale told Livingston’s official Twitter account that he saw enough from his side to give him encouragement for the rest of the season and he looked forward to the trip to Dundee United next week

The Livi  boss said: “I was pleased with the performance but disappointed by the result.

“I thought, to a man, the players should be really proud of themselves.

“If they can take that intensity, application and effort into the next 37 league games, we’ll be in a good place.

“I’m looking forward to it (Dundee United). It brings a different type of pressure.

“Jack Ross is a very good manager and I know Foxy (Liam Fox) as well so I think they have a very good backroom team up there now.

“Jack has a wealth of experience and I think they will be very difficult to be this year but it is a game that we are more than capable of winning.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media