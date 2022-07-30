Everton to issue stadium bans to parents of children who run on pitch

Everton will issue stadium bans to parents of children who run onto the pitch at Goodison Park.
Earlier this week the Football Association, Premier League and EFL announced a crackdown on pyrotechnics, incursions onto the playing surface, the throwing of items and drug use.
Everton insist there will be no leniency shown to under-18s, who in recent seasons have been the main transgressors of running onto the field, and sanctions will be dished out to their legal guardians.
“The trend of children being sent on to the pitch has recently increased in prevalence and this cannot and will not be tolerated,” said a club statement.
“In this instance the club will be forced to issue lengthy stadium bans to the parents or guardians of any young people who encroach on to the playing area before, during or after the match.
“Parents and guardians are reminded of their responsibility.”
