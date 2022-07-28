Birmingham 2022 to get under way with Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

The 22nd Commonwealth Games gets under way in Birmingham later on Thursday.
The opening ceremony begins at 8pm at the Alexander Stadium and will be attended by the Prince of Wales.
It comes almost 10 years to the day since the critically-acclaimed opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.
Over the following 11 days more than 5,000 athletes from 72 nations will compete in 280 events across 19 sports.
