Search

26 Jul 2022

Ian Wright wants to see a lasting legacy from England’s run to Euro 2022 final

Ian Wright wants to see a lasting legacy from England’s run to Euro 2022 final

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Jul 2022 11:31 PM

English football has been urged to ensure the host nation’s run to the Euro 2022 final leads to a lasting legacy.

Sarina Wiegman’s side thrashed Sweden 4-0 in the first semi-final at Bramall Lane to book their place in Sunday’s showpiece at Wembley against France or Germany.

Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby all found the net to leave Ian Wright feeling “as proud as I’ve ever felt of any England side”.

But he had a warning for those who run the game, saying on the BBC: “Whatever happens in the final now, if girls are not allowed to play football in their PE, just like the boys can, what are we doing?

“We have got to make sure they are able to play and get the opportunity to do so.

“If there’s no legacy to this – like with the Olympics – then what are we doing as this is as proud as I’ve ever felt of any England side.”

Former England and Arsenal defender Alex Scott believes the team’s success is a result of years of hard work to grow the women’s game.

“It is hard for me not to get emotional right now because the amount of investment which has gone into the women’s game is for a moment like this,” she said on the BBC.

“For this team to get to Wembley, they are creating something special and deserve every accolade which is coming their way.

“But (after) the FA investment, everyone who has been involved in women’s football has been waiting for this moment. It’s special.”

Scott was impressed by the squad effort it took to reach this weekend’s final.

“Is this real? What England have shown throughout this tournament, which is absolutely a credit to them, is all sides (of the game),” she said.

“You’ve seen them frustrated in their opening game, you’ve seen them blow away Norway, you’ve seen them on the ropes against Spain and today a pure and intelligent England finding a way back into the game and brushing away Sweden.

“Every single game England have had different players step up.”

England’s victory earned praise from members of the men’s national team, who reached their European Championship final last summer.

Men’s captain Harry Kane wrote on Twitter: “Yesss @Lionesses ! Bring on the final”, while Raheem Sterling highlighted the Mead and Bronze connection that led to the first two goals.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media