Young Limerick jockey graduates from Racing Academy and set to work with Dermot Weld

Oisin Enright receives his certificate after graduating from the Racing Academy and Centre of Education (RACE)
YOUNG Limerick jockey Oisin Enright has graduated from the trainee jockey course in the Racing Academy.
Kilmallock's Enright was among the 26 young people who recently graduated from the Trainee Jockey programme at the Racing Academy and Centre of Education (RACE) in Kildare and will be taking up employment in the industry shortly.
Enright completed his work placement with racehorse trainer Dermot Weld on the Curragh and he has now taken up full-time employment in that yard and signed on as an apprentice and will hopefully be seen shortly on the race track.
The group successfully completed a ten-month residential programme which combined practical instruction, work placement and classroom modules in a QQI Level 4 award in Horsemanship.
Modules included Communications, Information Technology, Business Calculations, Workplace Safety, Health Related Fitness, Stable and Yard Routine plus Racehorse Care and Exercise.
They were presented with their certificates at a prize-giving ceremony on the Kildare campus.
Dr Cathy Casey, Consultant Obstetrician/Gynaecologist and CEO of St. John’s Hospital Emer Martin at the launch of five-year strategy | PICTURE: Arthur Ellis.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.