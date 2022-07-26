Search

26 Jul 2022

Which club might Cristiano Ronaldo join if he leaves Manchester United?

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Jul 2022 2:05 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived at Manchester United’s training ground to discuss his future.

The 37-year-old Portugal superstar has reportedly told the club he wishes to leave as he wants to play Champions League football.

However, a number of top clubs including Bayern Munich, Paris St Germain and Chelsea are reported to have ruled themselves out.

Here, the PA news agency looks at where Ronaldo might end up if he gets his wish.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico are certainly a team capable of challenging for Europe’s top prize next season, but a move would be controversial given Ronaldo’s links with bitter rivals Real Madrid and a fan backlash has already begun on social media. It is also thought boss Diego Simeone would have to sell before he can buy.

Sporting Lisbon

The club where Ronaldo began his career can also offer him Champions League football and an emotional return could appeal to the forward. There are already reports in Portugal claiming Ronaldo has enrolled his children at a school in the capital.

Inter Milan

A return to Italy, where Ronaldo previously spent two seasons with Juventus, is another option and the veteran has reportedly been offered to Inter in the recent past. A link-up with former United striker Romelu Lukaku would be an intriguing prospect.

Liverpool

It might seem unthinkable but some bookmakers have Ronaldo down as a 33-1 shot to make a shock move to Anfield. The Reds were once in the race for his signature when Gerard Houllier was in charge but were pipped by United. Could it materialise now? Stranger things have happened – albeit not many.

