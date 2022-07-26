Munster Rugby players begin pre-season training

Limerick man Mike Prendergast, who played for the province in the past, has joined Munster's backroom team as attack coach on a three-year contract this season
THE Munster Rugby squad returned to pre-season training this week with a development programme in place this week for players to build into the return to training and hit the ground running on commencing the wider training plan.
New signings, hooker Chris Moore and centres Antoine Frisch and Malakai Fekitoa, have joined the pre-season training group.
The Greencore Munster Academy group commenced their pre-season schedule last week at the team's High Performance Centre at UL and will tie in with the senior squad this week.
The Ireland internationals and Ireland U20s representatives, who were in action in New Zealand and Italy respectively, will enjoy a rest period for the coming weeks before they make their return to the UL training base.
Munster Rugby will play their first pre-season fixture against Gloucester Rugby on Friday, August 26 at Musgrave Park at 7.30pm, before hosting another Premiership side London Irish at the Cork venue a week later on Friday, September 2, 7.30pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.