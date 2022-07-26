Search

26 Jul 2022

Munster Rugby players begin pre-season training

Munster Rugby players begin pre-season training

Limerick man Mike Prendergast, who played for the province in the past, has joined Munster's backroom team as attack coach on a three-year contract this season

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

26 Jul 2022 1:01 PM

THE Munster Rugby squad returned to pre-season training this week with a development programme in place this week for players to build into the return to training and hit the ground running on commencing the wider training plan.

New signings, hooker Chris Moore and centres Antoine Frisch and Malakai Fekitoa, have joined the pre-season training group.

The Greencore Munster Academy group commenced their pre-season schedule last week at the team's High Performance Centre at UL and will tie in with the senior squad this week.

The Ireland internationals and Ireland U20s representatives, who were in action in New Zealand and Italy respectively, will enjoy a rest period for the coming weeks before they make their return to the UL training base.

Munster Rugby will play their first pre-season fixture against Gloucester Rugby on Friday, August 26 at Musgrave Park at 7.30pm, before hosting another Premiership side London Irish at the Cork venue a week later on Friday, September 2, 7.30pm.

