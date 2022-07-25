In Pictures: Treaty Utd play Peamount Utd in the Womens National League in the Markets Field

TREATY United hosted Dublin side Peamount Utd in the Women's National League on Sunday.
In the Markets Field it finished in a 7-0 win for Peamount.
Photographer Keith Wiseman was in attendance for the Limerick Leader.
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures.
Limerick librarians Deirdre Kelly and Ciara Barry celebrate Limerick's win in front of the 2022 Road to Croke Park exhibition
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.