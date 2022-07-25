Search

25 Jul 2022

Coroebus to miss Baaeed clash in Sussex Stakes

25 Jul 2022 11:20 AM

Classic hero Coroebus will not take on the brilliant Baaeed in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood on Wednesday after suffering a setback.

The pair looked set for a mouthwatering clash in the midweek highlight, with the unbeaten Baaeed having to concede 8lb to Coroebus, winner of the 2000 Guineas and the St James’s Palace Stakes.

But owners Godolphin confirmed on Monday morning that Coroebus would not head for the Sussex Downs, posting on Twitter: “Unfortunately Coroebus will not run in this week’s Sussex Stakes @Goodwood_Races.

“He was lame in his box this morning and after examination, was found to have an abscess in his left hind pastern. This is being treated and he will now target the Prix Jacques le Marois.”

Having already been odds-on, Baaeed will now be extremely prohibitive odds to make it nine from nine against six rivals.

Last year’s winner Alcohol Free returns to defend her crown for Andrew Balding off the back of winning the July Cup at Newmarket, while Aidan O’Brien saddles Breeders’ Cup hero Order Of Australia, who was last seen registering back-to-back wins in the Group Two Minstrel Stakes at the Curragh.

Japanese hopes are carried by Bathrat Leon, who makes his first competitive appearance since causing a shock in the Godolphin Mile on Dubai World Cup night at Meydan in March.

In the absence of Coroebus Charlie Appleby relies on Modern Games, with Chindit (Richard Hannon) and Angel Bleu (Ralph Beckett) completing the field.

