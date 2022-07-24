Search

24 Jul 2022

Investigation opened into alleged racist abuse at Chesterfield v Bradford match

Investigation opened into alleged racist abuse at Chesterfield v Bradford match

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Jul 2022 7:06 PM

An investigation has been opened after Bradford players were allegedly on the receiving end of racist abuse during Saturday’s friendly fixture at Chesterfield.

The Sky Bet League Two club lost 3-0 to their non-league opponents but a pause occurred during the first half of the pre-season encounter after some City substitutes faced discriminatory remarks.

A spectator in the home stand was subsequently asked to leave the Technique Stadium and Bradford chief executive Ryan Sparks is confident strong action will be taken after the incident was formally reported to the match officials following the fixture.

He told the official club website: “I spoke at length last night with the players subjected to the disgusting slurs from a spectator in the home stand. We understand Derbyshire Police are investigating the situation, and we will assist accordingly.

“I would like to thank Chesterfield’s chief executive, John Croot, who has been extremely supportive since the incident. I am confident the individual will face the strongest-possible consequences, as a result of his repulsive actions.

“These events are a reminder of the amount of work that still needs to be done, in order to remove this kind of behaviour from society.

“There is absolutely no place for it, and we will continue to do everything in our power to protect any member of our staff from discrimination.

“Our players have our full support, and we stand shoulder to shoulder with them in collective attempts to eradicate all forms of discrimination.”

Chesterfield, who confirmed a supporter left the fixture during a break in play, said in their own statement witness statements were taken.

“After being made aware of the alleged comment, stewards and police officers spoke to the fan in question, who denied the accusation and left voluntarily,” a club statement read.

“Witness statements have been taken as part of an investigation and, if necessary, appropriate action will be taken.

“Our club and Community Trust does a lot of work around anti-racism and racist comments at our stadium will not be tolerated.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media