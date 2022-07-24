Erling Haaland makes Man City debut with a goal after 11 minutes

Erling Haaland made a bang during his debut for Manchester City against Bayern Munich, scoring the game’s only goal after just 11 minutes on the pitch.
He was helped with a cross from Jack Grealish, which Haaland was able to convert from short range.
The Norway international, one of the hottest young prospects in Europe, left Borussia Dortmund for City – the club his father Alf Inge previously played for – in a deal worth £51million in June.
The match, in Wisconsin’s Lambeau Field, was delayed for 15 minutes by a thunderstorm, and play was suspended until further notice shortly after Haaland’s goal.
Fans were urged to take shelter on the concourse as lightning descended on the area and players left the field.
Officials then announced a reduced game, with 27 minutes left in the first half and a 40-minute second half.
The interruptions appeared to impact both side’s momentum, with neither managing to clinch another goal over the total of 80 minutes play.
