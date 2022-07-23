Giovanni van Bronckhorst welcomes Champions League test against Tottenham

Giovanni van Bronckhorst was pleased with the way Rangers competed against a Champions League-level opponent in Saturday’s friendly with Tottenham.

Spurs fought back to win 2-1 at Ibrox through a second-half Harry Kane double after new signing Antonio Colak gave the hosts a first-half lead.

Despite the result, Van Bronckhorst was encouraged by the way his team, who are bidding to join the Londoners in the Champions League group stage this term, stood up to the challenge a week before they kick off their cinch Premiership campaign away to Livingston.

9⃣ Čolak's first Rangers goal. pic.twitter.com/P6PTWbhcFB — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 23, 2022

“It was a very good game against an excellent opponent,” he told Rangers TV. “You want to play against teams at this level to make sure you are ready. You have to do everything right to win games.

“We started really well and I think we were both playing good football, with quick passing movements. In the second half we made some mistakes and against these kind of teams they will punish you. That, for me, is good because we need to be at the top of our game for the first game of the season against Livingston.”

Rangers, who reached the Europa League final last term, face Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in the third qualifying round of the Champions League and Van Bronckhorst feels Saturday’s friendly against Spurs will help stand them in good stead if they make it to the group stage.

“I am really happy with the opposition we faced today because I would rather play against really good teams and try to develop ourselves as a team, and I think Spurs are an excellent team,” said the former Arsenal midfielder.

“You could see how many great strikers they have in transition moments. They are so fast. In some moments we did really well against them but at some moments you could see the quality they had.

“We know this is the level you face when you are in the Champions League. We are going to work hard in August to get in the group stage. Harry Kane, Son (Heung-min), those players are top level in the world.

“You could see that today. You could see when they went off the Rangers fans applauded them as well because we all recognise the talent they have.”