Search

22 Jul 2022

Ange Postecoglou expects more signings to ensure Hoops ‘stronger than last year’

Ange Postecoglou expects more signings to ensure Hoops ‘stronger than last year’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jul 2022 7:32 PM

Ange Postecoglou expects Celtic to do more transfer business this summer as they bid to ensure they are “stronger than last year”.

The Hoops have already signed last term’s loan stars Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers on permanent deals, while Ben Siegrist, Aaron Mooy, Moritz Jenz and Alexandro Bernabei have also been recruited.

Manager Postecoglou believes Celtic must have a more robust squad this term if they are to defend their Premiership title and make an impact in the Champions League. In that regard, he feels further additions are still required.
“Ultimately the recruiting is about making us stronger,” he told Sky Sports. “We’ve got to be stronger than last year, we’ve got to improve. We want to make sure the league is still our focus. We want to defend our title and to do that I think we have to be stronger and that is what our recruiting has been focused on.

“The gaps we had from last year, trying to fill those gaps and in general just making the squad a little bit more robust than we were last year.

“We knew what we needed and part of that process was making players like Jota and Cameron permanent members of our squad.

“It is not just because they were good last year, it is because we think they are a good investment for us. I think the best football is still ahead of them. Obviously they are still relatively young in age so it was important to get them back in.

“And just filling the gaps that I felt we had in the squad last year. The areas that I felt we were stretched in. We had some significant injuries and because of that we just didn’t have the quality and depth that we needed.

“So we’ve tried to address that this year. We will still be active. Whether we get deals done, we will see. It has to be the right ones. We expect some comings and goings over the next two, three weeks.”

Celtic face Norwich on Saturday in their final pre-season friendly before kicking off their title defence against Aberdeen next weekend.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media