22 Jul 2022

WATCH: Kilmallock trainer's heart-warming reaction after big family Curragh success

Extensio, right, with Limerick jockey Sylvia O'Donnell up, on their way to winning the Kildare Village Ladies Derby Handicap at The Curragh

Cathal Doherty

22 Jul 2022 5:00 PM

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

A KILMALLOCK racing family had a day to remember at The Curragh following their thrilling success in the Kildare Village Ladies Derby Handicap during the Juddmonte Irish Oaks Festival.

The O'Donnell family landed the spoils in the coveted race with Extensio, giving exciting jockey Sylvia O'Donnell her first winner on the track. Extensio is trained by Sylvia's father Pat.

Afterwards winning trainer Pat O'Donnell gave a heart-warming interview to RTE Racing on a special day for the family.

Race winner Extensio, who prevailed by half a length on Saturday last, is also family owned.

Pat O'Donnell enjoyed Cheltenham Festival glory in the past when saddling Chance Coffey under jockey Gerry O’Neill to land the Coral Cup in 1995.

“Family is everything, both my children are in the industry, Patrick is in Hong Kong, I miss him a bit today. We've planned this for two years, myself and Sylvia,” Mr O’Donnell told RTE Racing.

“A lot of ducks in a row today now and a hard thing to do," Mr O’Donnell said.

"I'd give up a group win to see my daughter win here today."

Mr O’Donnell continued, adding that Extensio “showed his form early and was a weak yearling, but he was a resolute galloper.”

“This horse has never run a bad race and he has been a very lucky horse and a very good ride which is most important,” Mr O’Donnell said.

 

