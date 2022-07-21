Search

21 Jul 2022

Retired world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury to sponsor Morecambe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jul 2022 2:50 PM

Retired world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury is to sponsor his local football club, Sky Bet League One outfit Morecambe.

The Shrimps have announced Fury’s ‘Gypsy King’ brand will feature on their home and away playing shorts for the 2022-23 season.

The club added that a further announcement regarding an extension to the partnership will be made “at a later date”.

Fury, 33, is originally from Manchester but has been based in Morecambe for much of his boxing career.

Fury said: “Big announcement – the Gypsy King has just sponsored my local club, Morecambe Football Club.

“Let’s have a fantastic season and smash it. Come on the boys! And the girls!”

Fury beat Dillian Whyte in April to retain the WBC title. He announced afterwards he was retiring but has been persistently linked with a return to the ring.

Morecambe’s head of commercial Martin Thomas said: “Tyson is a fantastic ambassador for the Morecambe area and it’s fantastic to have him on board.

“Tyson is one of the most recognisable names in the world of sport, and will bring worldwide recognition to the club.”

