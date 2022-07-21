Search

21 Jul 2022

Munster Rugby's Champions Cup weekend schedule confirmed

Munster Rugby's Champions Cup weekend schedule confirmed

Munster Rugby's Champions Cup weekend schedule has been confirmed

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

21 Jul 2022 2:18 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE round schedule for the Pool stages of this year’s Champions Cup has been confirmed with Munster Rugby already confirmed to play Premiership team Northampton Saints and Top 14 side Stade Toulousain.

The four Pool fixtures will be played over the weekends of December 9-11, December 16-18, January 13-15 and January 20-22.

Two of the tournament’s heavyweights, Munster Rugby and Stade Toulousain, who met in a nail-biting quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium last season, will renew rivalries in Round 1 in early December at what is certain to be a packed-out Thomond Park. 

Munster Rugby then travel to Franklin’s Gardens to take on Northampton Saints in Round 2.

The return to European action in the new year sees Munster play host to the English side in the third round before a final round trip to Stade Ernest Wallon to take on Stade Toulousain.

At this stage, EPCR are only announcing the fixtures by round for the pool stages, with exact dates, kick-off times and TV coverage in both the Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup to be announced as soon as possible following the conclusion of negotiations with broadcasters for the new cycle across each market.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media