Munster Rugby's Champions Cup weekend schedule confirmed

THE round schedule for the Pool stages of this year’s Champions Cup has been confirmed with Munster Rugby already confirmed to play Premiership team Northampton Saints and Top 14 side Stade Toulousain.

The four Pool fixtures will be played over the weekends of December 9-11, December 16-18, January 13-15 and January 20-22.

Two of the tournament’s heavyweights, Munster Rugby and Stade Toulousain, who met in a nail-biting quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium last season, will renew rivalries in Round 1 in early December at what is certain to be a packed-out Thomond Park.

Munster Rugby then travel to Franklin’s Gardens to take on Northampton Saints in Round 2.

The return to European action in the new year sees Munster play host to the English side in the third round before a final round trip to Stade Ernest Wallon to take on Stade Toulousain.

At this stage, EPCR are only announcing the fixtures by round for the pool stages, with exact dates, kick-off times and TV coverage in both the Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup to be announced as soon as possible following the conclusion of negotiations with broadcasters for the new cycle across each market.